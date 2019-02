A memorial to German philosopher Karl Marx is seen after it was vandalised at Highgate Cemetery in north London, Britain, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - A memorial to German philosopher Karl Marx at Highgate Cemetery in north London has been vandalized, the Friends of Highgate Cemetery Trust said on Tuesday.

The Grade-I listed monument appears to have been attacked by a hammer, the Trust added on Twitter.