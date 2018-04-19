BRICs economist Jim O'Neill to chair UK's Chatham House think tank

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O’Neill - best known for coining the BRICs acronym for the fast-growing economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China - will chair British foreign policy think tank Chatham House.

FILE PHOTO: Goldman Sachs Asset Management Chairman Jim O'Neill speaks during the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in London December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Benjamin Beavan/File Photo

O’Neill chaired Goldman Sachs’s asset management arm between 2010 and 2013 at the end of a long career at the investment bank.

Prime Minister David Cameron made him a government minister in May 2015, a job he held until September 2016 and in which he promoted trade ties with China and infrastructure investment in northern England.

Chatham House, officially known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, publishes research on Brexit, the Middle East and U.S. foreign policy as well as climate change and public health.

O’Neill’s appointment “coincides with a period when many of the structures and principles that have supported global growth and buttressed peace are under threat,” Chatham House director Robin Niblett said.

He will take over in July from the current chair, Stuart Popham, a financial lawyer and a vice-chairman at Citigroup.