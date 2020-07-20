UK will announce changes to extradition arrangements with China, says PM Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during question period at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 15, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IMAGE CAN NOT BE ALTERED IN ANY FORM. MANDATORY CREDIT

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is to announce changes to its extradition arrangements with China and Hong Kong on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, citing concerns over new national security laws imposed on the former British colony by Beijing.

“We obviously have concerns about what’s happening in Hong Kong,” Johnson said.

“You’ll be hearing a bit later on from the Foreign Secretary about how we’re going to change our extradition arrangements to reflect our concerns about what’s happening with the security law in Hong Kong.”