Any sanctions on China need to be done correctly, not quickly: Raab

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it would be a mistake to introduce targeted sanctions on China without first gathering evidence, after it suspended an extradition treaty with Hong Kong over Beijing’s imposition of a new security law in the former British colony.

“We will patiently gather the evidence, it takes months. It (...) is not just something that can be done on a political whim, indeed it would be improper if that was the case,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told lawmakers on Monday.

“If you introduce those targeted sanctions in this field, and indeed any other, without having done your factual evidential due diligence, not only are they likely to be challenged but you are at risk of giving a propaganda coup to the very people that we are seeking to target.”