UK finance minister Hammond to attend China's Belt and Road forum

FILE PHOTO: Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond attends the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington, April 13, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond plans to attend China’s 2019 Belt and Road forum later this month, the Treasury said, subject to a clear parliamentary schedule.

Hammond met the Chinese Minister of Finance, Liu Kun, on Friday at an IMF meeting. The two will also discuss British-China bilateral economic and financial cooperation when Hammond is in Beijing.

The first summit for Belt and Road - which envisions rebuilding the old Silk Road to connect China with Asia, Europe and beyond with massive infrastructure spending - was in 2017.

