UK's May to raise Hong Kong protests with China's Hu

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise the issue of protests in Hong Kong with China’s Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, who is on a visit to London to boost economic and financial cooperation, May’s spokesman said on Monday.

Britain viewed the protests in its former colony as a clear sign of local opposition to the proposal that Hong Kong courts could extradite people to mainland China, May’s spokesman added.

“It’s vital that extradition arrangements in Hong Kong are in line with the rights and freedoms set down in the Sino-British joint declaration,” the spokesman said.

“Last week’s protests in Hong Kong were a clear sign of public opposition to the proposed changes, and we’re pleased the Hong Kong government has heeded their concerns,” he added.