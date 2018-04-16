FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 4:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK supports Prince Charles to succeed Queen Elizabeth as Commonwealth head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain backs Queen Elizabeth’s son and heir, Prince Charles, to succeed her as head of the Commonwealth network of 53 mostly former British colonies, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

“The UK supports the Prince of Wales as the next head of the Commonwealth. He has been a proud supporter of the Commonwealth for more than four decades and has spoken passionately about the organization’s unique diversity,” the spokesman told reporters.

“Succession is a matter for the Commonwealth as a whole to determine.”

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

