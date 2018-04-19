FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 6:23 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Canada's Trudeau backs Prince Charles as head of Commonwealth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he would support a bid by Britain’s Prince Charles to become the new leader of the Commonwealth, endorsing a view set out by Queen Elizabeth.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference at Canada's Embassy in London, Britain, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The Queen said earlier on Thursday that she hoped her son and heir would take on leadership of the Commonwealth, answering some who argue the position should be rotated around member states.

“I very much agree with the wishes of her majesty that the Prince of Wales be the next head of the Commonwealth,” Trudeau said at an event in London.

Reporting by William James; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Robin Pomeroy

