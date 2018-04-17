FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 17, 2018 / 11:34 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

UK's May apologizes to Caribbean countries over treatment of post-war migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May apologized to representatives from 12 Caribbean countries on Tuesday over recent harsh treatment by immigration bureaucrats of people who arrived in Britain as children between the late 1940s and the early 1970s.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness at 10 Downing Street, in London, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Summers

The so-called “Windrush generation,” whose parents were invited to Britain to plug labor shortfalls after World War Two, have been caught up in a tightening of immigration rules overseen by May in 2012 when she was interior minister.

“I want to apologize to you today because we are genuinely sorry for any anxiety that has been caused,” May told leaders and diplomats from the Caribbean countries, who were in London for a summit of Commonwealth heads of government.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.