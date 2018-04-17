FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Britain expresses regret to 12 Caribbean nations over 'Windrush' residents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has expressed regret to 12 Caribbean countries for any anxiety caused to the so-called “Windrush generation” caught up in a tightening of the British immigration system, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday.

The spokesman also said there would be no deportations after the government has been accused of bungling the provision of residency status to migrants who arrived in Britain more than 50 years ago and their children.

“We recognize ... there is a problem. The home secretary (interior minister) has apologized fully and we are working hard to address that,” the spokesman told reporters, adding that Britain had voiced regret in a letter to the 12 countries.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden

