No known cases of deported 'Windrush' residents, Britain says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain knows of no cases where British residents of the so-called ‘Windrush generation’ from the Caribbean have been deported due to their lack of documentation, Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said on Tuesday.

Britain on Monday apologized to thousands of the “Windrush generation” of migrants who arrived in Britain more than 50 years ago as children and have become victims of a recent tightening of the immigration system.

Ministers gave conflicting details on Monday about whether any of the British residents had been deported.

“We have no information, we do not know of any cases where somebody has been deported who is in this category,” Lidington told BBC radio, but added officials were checking records to make sure nothing had “gone appallingly wrong in that way”.

Many of the residents have been told they need evidence including passports to continue working or getting health treatment despite living, working and paying tax in Britain for decades.

Some arrived on their parents’ documentation and never formally applied for British citizenship or a passport.