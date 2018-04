LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday the “Windrush generation”, people who came to Britain as children after World War Two, were British and her government would not tell them to leave the country.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Repeating an apology she made on Tuesday to 12 Caribbean nations, May told parliament the government was doing all it could to help those people who had been wrongly labeled illegal immigrants.