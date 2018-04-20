Britain says would strongly support Zimbabwe's re-entry to Commonwealth

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it would strongly support Zimbabwe’s re-entry to the Commonwealth after elections later this year.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson poses for a photograph before a meeting with the Zimbabwe and other African delegations at the CHOGM conference in London, Britain, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“The UK would strongly support Zimbabwe’s re-entry and a new Zimbabwe that is committed to political and economic reform that works for all its people,” the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, speaking on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), said July’s election will be a bellwether for the direction of a new Zimbabwe.

“The Zimbabwe government must deliver the free and fair elections the people of Zimbabwe deserve and which it has promised,” he said.

Former president Robert Mugabe pulled Zimbabwe out of the Commonwealth in 2003 after he was criticised over disputed elections.