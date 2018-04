LONDON (Reuters) - A suspicious substance found at the constituency office of British immigration minister Caroline Nokes in southern England is not hazardous, police said on Tuesday.

Britain's Minister of State for Immigration Caroline Nokes arrives in Downing Street in London, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“A cordon was put in place as a precaution while tests were carried out to establish what the substance was,” they said in a statement.

“Following those tests we can confirm that the substance is not hazardous and there is no risk to the public.”