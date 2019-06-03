UK pensions minister warns of financial risks from climate change

LONDON (Reuters) - The financial risks from climate change are too important for pension schemes to ignore, Britain’s pensions minister said on Monday.

Government regulations requiring pension scheme trustees to set out clearly their environmental, social and governance (ESG) and climate change policies “have been a game-changer and focused minds”, Guy Opperman told a conference, the UK work and pensions ministry said in a statement.

“The financial risks from climate change are too important to ignore.”