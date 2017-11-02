FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Think while you drink: the beer that fights climate change
November 2, 2017 / 1:09 PM / in 4 hours

Think while you drink: the beer that fights climate change

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A British craft brewer has launched a beer made from melted polar ice caps, sending a case of “Make Earth Great Again” to the White House to highlight climate change denial.

Think while you drink: beer puts climate change back on the agenda

Profits from the beer will be donated to 10:10, a charity that supports projects tackling climate change.

BrewDog said it was inspired by the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Accord, a pledge made by nearly 200 countries in 2015 to limit global warming, mainly by cutting carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels.

“Make Earth Great Again is a reaction to declining interest from notable world leaders to the biggest issues facing our planet and civilization,” Brewdog co-founder, James Watt, said in a statement. “Beer is a universal language.”

The Scottish craft brewer said the beer is brewed with water from melted polar ice caps and Arctic cloudberries, an edible fruit similar to a blackberry that is native to Arctic regions.

Labels on the Brewdog bottles depict a cartoon robot resembling U.S. President Donald Trump battling a polar bear.

Reporting by Lee Mannion @leemannion; editing by Lyndsay Griffiths. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
