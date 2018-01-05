FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

UK to set emission limit on power generation from Oct. 2025 to phase out coal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britian will set a limit on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from power generators from Oct. 1, 2025, as a part of its plans to phase-out coal power generation, the government said on Friday.

Power plants will be limited to 450 grammes of CO2 for each kilowatt hour of electricity produced, ruling out coal-fired plants unless they are fitted with technology to capture and store emissions underground.

The government first announced its 2025 coal phase-out plan in 2015, but Friday’s announcement is the first detail on how this will be carried out.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Mark Potter

