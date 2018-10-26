Superheroes mix with villains as London Comic Con kicks off

Attendees, dressed as their favourite comic characters for the MCM London Comic Con, stand outside the Excel Centre in London, Britain, October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - From Catwoman to the Joker, comics and games fans dressed up as their favorite characters in London on Friday as the British capital’s Comic Con entertainment event kicked off.

Visitors will celebrate their favorite characters from the worlds of comics, films and games over three days, with exhibits, talks, workshops and plenty of entertainment also on offer.

Actor Paul Bettany - who starred in the superhero blockbuster “Avengers” films as well as sci-fi saga “Solo: A Star Wars Story” - is scheduled to make an appearance, as are comic book writers Brian Azzarello and Frank Miller.