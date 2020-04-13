Britain's Raab does not expect changes to lockdown measures for now

Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign affairs Dominic Raab arrives in Downing Street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday that he does not expect the government to make any changes to the lockdown measures currently in place until it is confident they can be made safely.

“We don’t expect to make any changes to the measures in place,” he said.

Raab, deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from COVID-19, told a daily press conference that people had stuck with the rules for lockdown over the long Easter weekend.