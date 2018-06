LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament on Wednesday she would consider with great care a Supreme Court ruling in favor of allowing a heterosexual couple to enter into a civil partnership.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a press conference with Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg at 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Britain’s top court ruled earlier on Wednesday in favor of allowing a heterosexual couple the right to enter into a civil partnership, previously a union only eligible to those of the same sex.