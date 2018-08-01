Jailed British anti-Muslim activist Robinson released on bail

LONDON (Reuters) - Jailed British anti-Muslim activist Tommy Robinson has been released on bail after his appeal against a conviction for contempt of court was partially granted.

Protesters hold up a placard outside the High Court during an appeal by former English Defense League leader Tommy Robinson, who'se real name is Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, against his conviction and jailing for contempt of court, in London, Britain, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Robinson, 35, was arrested in May outside a courthouse in Leeds, northern England, while making video recordings about a trial related to child molestation and jailed for 13 months.

A supporter reacts outside the High Court during an appeal by former English Defense League leader Tommy Robinson, who'se real name is Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, against his conviction and jailing for contempt of court, in London, Britain, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The case has attracted international attention after sources said a representative of U.S. President Donald Trump had raised it with Britain’s ambassador to the United States following lobbying by the right-wing Breitbart.com website.

Robinson’s real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, although he uses a number of aliases. He is a founder of the English Defence League (EDL), which has organized violent demonstrations against Islamic immigrants in the UK in the past decade.

Appeal Court judges on Wednesday ruled that the process of convicting Robinson in Leeds was flawed as the proceedings were completed too quickly.

Slideshow (4 Images)

He will be released from custody pending a rehearing, a date for which has yet to be set.

Robinson’s supporters in court clapped when his release was announced. Outside, police kept apart dozens more of them from “Stand up to Racism” activists who were protesting against his release.

Robinson’s conviction in Leeds came after he had earlier in May been handed a suspended sentence for attempting to film defendants at Canterbury Crown Court during a rape trial, actions which the judge said could have derailed the trial.

The judges on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by Robinson against the Canterbury conviction.