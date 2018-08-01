Jailed British anti-Muslim activist Robinson released on bail

LONDON (Reuters) - Jailed British anti-Muslim activist Tommy Robinson has been released on bail after his appeal against a conviction for contempt of court was partially granted by a London court.

Protesters hold up a placard outside the High Court during an appeal by former English Defense League leader Tommy Robinson, who'se real name is Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, against his conviction and jailing for contempt of court, in London, Britain, August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

He was arrested in late May outside a courthouse in Leeds, England, while making video recordings about a trial related to child molestation. He was jailed for 13 months.

Sources say his cause has been taken up by a representative of U.S. President Donald Trump who raised the case with Britain’s ambassador to the United States following lobbying by the right-wing Breitbart.com website.

On Wednesday a judge ruled at a London court that the process that convicted Robinson was flawed. He will be released from custody pending a rehearing.

Robinson’s real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, though he uses a number of aliases. He is a founder of the English Defence League, which has organized violent demonstrations against Islamic immigrants in the UK in the past decade.