UK judge adjourns contempt case against far-right activist Tommy Robinson

LONDON (Reuters) - A judge adjourned a rehearing on Thursday in a contempt-of-court action against British far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose case has attracted the sympathy of right-wing supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Former English Defence League leader Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, or 'Tommy Robinson', who was jailed for contempt of court in May, leaves the Old Bailey after attending a hearing, in London, Britain, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Judge Nicholas Hilliard did not fix a date but said it was likely the adjournment would be to Oct. 23.

“There’s a public interest in what’s going on,” he told the Old Bailey court. “I’m very anxious that what happens in these proceedings ... could be reported fully and contemporaneously.”

Outside the London court, a crowd of hundreds gathered, chanting support for Robinson and waving England flags.

Robinson, 35, co-founder of the English Defence League (EDL) which has staged violent demonstrations against Islam, won an appeal last month against a contempt-of-court ruling pending a rehearing.

He was jailed in May for making video recordings outside a courthouse which revealed the identities of defendants while jurors were considering their verdicts in an ongoing trial. His real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Sources told Reuters in July that a representative of Trump raised Robinson’s case with Britain’s ambassador to the United States following lobbying by the right-wing Breitbart.com website.