At least four killed in British motorway crash: police
September 16, 2017 / 3:55 PM / in a month

At least four killed in British motorway crash: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - At least four people died when several vehicles including a truck crashed on one of Britain’s main motorways on Saturday, police said.

The collision took place around 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) in south Gloucestershire, prompting the motorway to be shut in both directions.

“Sadly, at least four people have died,” Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement.

Major crashes involving multiple fatalities are relatively uncommon in Britain but eight people died in August when two trucks and a minibus collided at the start of a busy bank holiday weekend.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

