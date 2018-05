(Reuters) - A bus and around 25 other vehicles were involved in a road traffic incident in southeast England on Tuesday, lightly injuring 14 people, emergency services said.

People gather at the site of a crash involving a bus and around 25 other vehicles in Dartford, Kent, England, May 29, 2018, in this still iamge taken from a video obtained from social media. Robert Walters/via REUTERS

After the incident in Dartford, Kent, one man was arrested on suspicion of careless driving, Kent Police said.