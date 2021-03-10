London police chief hopes missing woman is still alive

LONDON (Reuters) - London police chief Nick Ephgrave said that he hoped missing woman Sarah Everard would be found alive, after a serving police officer was arrested in connection with her disappearance.

“We are searching as hard as we can to find Sarah so we really hope that is the case,” Ephgrave, Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, said when asked by reporters if she was still alive.

He told British media that the officer was not on duty at the time of the 33-year-old’s disappearance but said he could not give further details on whether the pair knew each other, or how long the man had been a police officer.