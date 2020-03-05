World News
March 5, 2020 / 6:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

London policeman arrested for suspected right-wing terrorism links

LONDON (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism officers have arrested a serving London policeman on suspicion of being a member of a banned organization linked to right-wing terrorism.

The 21-year-old constable was detained in north London on Thursday and remains in custody, they said in a statement.

An address in north London was being searched.

The statement said the officer was in frontline policing - meaning he worked with the public. It did not named the banned organization.

Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Stephen Addison

