London policeman arrested for suspected right-wing terrorism links

LONDON (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism officers have arrested a serving London policeman on suspicion of being a member of a banned organization linked to right-wing terrorism.

The 21-year-old constable was detained in north London on Thursday and remains in custody, they said in a statement.

An address in north London was being searched.

The statement said the officer was in frontline policing - meaning he worked with the public. It did not named the banned organization.