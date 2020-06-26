French boy thrown from UK Tate gallery endured months of fear, still in wheelchair

LONDON (Reuters) - The six-year-old French boy who was thrown from the roof of the Tate Gallery has endured months of fear and rehabilitation but remains weak, is in a wheelchair and has to wear a corset, his parents said in a statement read out on Friday.

The boy, who was visiting Britain with his family, plunged five floors and was found on a fifth-floor roof while his mother was heard by witnesses screaming: “Where’s my son? Where’s my son?”

“He has many years of physiotherapy ahead of him,” the parents said in a statement read out by London police officer Melanie Pressley.

The boy endured “months of pain, fear and rehabilitation, hours and days spent without moving, without eating, away from his home away from his friends and away from his family.”

He was able to eat again in January and is now able to speak a little but remains very weak.

“He is still in a wheelchair today, wears splints on his left arm and both his legs and spends his days in a corset moulded to his waist sat in his wheelchair,” his parents said. “He is in pain.”