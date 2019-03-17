World News
March 17, 2019 / 5:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK counter-terrorist police probe attempted murder as terrorist incident

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British counter terrorism police said on Sunday they were investigating an attempted murder which “has hallmarks of a terror event, inspired by the far-right” and a 50-year-old man has been arrested.

Counter Terrorism Police South East said it was investigating the non-fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man on Saturday evening in Stanwell, southern England, following reports of a man “acting aggressively and shouting racist comments whilst carrying a baseball bat and a knife”.

“Whilst this investigation is still in its infancy, it has hallmarks of a terror event, inspired by the far-right, and therefore it has been declared a terrorism incident,” Neil Basu, head of counter terrorism policing, said in a statement.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below