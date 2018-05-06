FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 6, 2018 / 11:36 AM / in an hour

Seventeen-year-old dies from gunshot wound in south London: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A 17-year-old boy has died after he was found with a gunshot wound in south London, police said on Sunday, the latest killing in the British capital which has suffered a spike in knife crime this year.

A police officer walks inside a cordon at the scene where a teenager was found after being shot, on Saturday, in London, Britain May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The shooting comes just after U.S. President Donald Trump, who is due to visit Britain on July 13, sparked anger by suggesting to the National Rifle Association that a “once very prestigious” London hospital had become overwhelmed with victims of knife attacks.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement, after police were called about reports of gunshots on Saturday.

At the scene, two women who identified themselves as the victim’s mother and godmother said the boy was called Rhyhiem Barton.

Reporting by Peter Nicholls; Editing by Adrian Croft

