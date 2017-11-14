FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suitcase of sapphires and other gems worth 1 million pounds stolen from London train
Sections
Featured
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Politics
Moore asked to withdraw as new accuser steps forward
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Exclusive
Russia
Kremlin seeks positive news stories from companies
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
Philippines
Trump, Duterte make up, bond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 14, 2017 / 9:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Suitcase of sapphires and other gems worth 1 million pounds stolen from London train

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police were hunting for an unidentified man on Tuesday after a suitcase containing 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) worth of gems was stolen from a luggage rack on a train at London’s Euston station.

An image taken from CCTV shows a man the Metropolitan Police would like to speak to after a suitcase containing 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) worth of gems was stolen from a luggage rack on a train at London's Euston station, Britain November 8, 2017. Metropolitan Police handout via REUTERS

The owner, a 35-year-old jewelry dealer, boarded a train to Birmingham on Nov. 8 but when the train arrived at Rugby in central England, he discovered that his suitcase of rubies, emeralds and sapphires was no longer on the luggage rack.

Police released a grainy image of a man who they said they would like to speak to.

“I would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images about this extremely high value luggage theft,” Det. Sgt. Nick Thompson from British Transport Police said.

“The suitcase was a large black suitcase and contained more than 40 gems such as rubies, emeralds and sapphires.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.