London's 15 billion-pound Crossrail link delayed by nearly a year

LONDON (Reuters) - The opening of Europe’s biggest infrastructure project, London’s new Crossrail train line, has been delayed by about nine months because the 15 billion pound ($19 billion) scheme requires more time for testing and for final work to be completed.

When fully open, the Elizabeth line, as it is officially known, will connect destinations such as Heathrow Airport in west London to areas such as the Canary Wharf financial district in the east.

It will alleviate overcrowding and speed up journeys between key transport hubs in Britain’s capital city.

The central section was meant to open in December this year but it has now been delayed until next autumn.

“The original program for testing has been compressed by more time being needed by contractors to complete fit-out activity in the central tunnels and the development of railway systems software,” Crossrail said in a statement.

“Testing has started but further time is required to complete the full range of integrated tests.”

More than 200 million passengers are expected to use the Elizabeth line every year once it is operational.

Britain has a chequered past when it comes to delivering large infrastructure projects on time and within budget, including high-profile overspends such as the Millennium Dome and the 2012 Olympic Games.

It has taken decades for politicians to decide on building a new runway at Heathrow airport.

In January, a report issued by regulator Transport for London (TfL) said construction was “now 90 percent complete.”

July board meeting minutes said: “Progress is being made across all areas of the program; however significant cost and schedule pressures remain across the project.”

Crossrail received 11.7 billion pounds from the Department for Transport and TfL between July 2008 and May 2018, according to the British parliament’s website.

TfL said on Friday it was working closely with Crossrail to ensure all necessary work was completed.

“The delayed opening is disappointing, but ensuring the Elizabeth line is safe and reliable for our customers from day one is of paramount importance,” said Mark Wild, London Underground and Elizabeth line Managing Director.