March 11, 2018 / 10:03 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

A Whippet named Tease wins best in show at Crufts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Tease, a Whippet from Scotland, won the top prize at Britain’s Crufts dog show in Birmingham on Sunday.

The two-and-half-year old Hound breed, whose full name is Collooney Tartan Tease, beat six other finalists to be crowned best in show at the event, which began in 1891.

Slideshow (9 Images)

Owner Yvette Short from Edinburgh said Tease’s victory was “incredible”. “It’s just wonderful,” she said.

The best in show award was the culmination of the four-day event, which attracted almost 21,000 competitors, Crufts said.

The runner up was a Pointer called Chilli, the winner of the Gundog breeds category. 

Reporting by Paul Sandle in London; editing by David Evans

