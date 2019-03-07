Crufts dog show opens in Britain with 200 breeds competing

Spaniels arrive for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain, March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The world’s largest dog show, Crufts, opened in Birmingham, England on Thursday, with over 200 breeds hoping to land the main “best in show” award.

Last year’s overall winner was Tease, a whippet from Scotland.

This will be the 128th edition of the annual event that attracted 21,000 dogs last year. Entrants will be taking part in a wide range of activities including agility and flyball competitions.

As well as British breeds, the return of the Eukanuba World Challenge means that champion dogs from around the world will also be competing.

The event runs at the NEC arena until Sunday.