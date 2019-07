FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s markets watchdog said on Wednesday it was proposing to ban the sale of derivatives based on crypto-assets to retail consumers.

“The Financial Conduct Authority considers these products are ill-suited to retail consumers who cannot reliably assess the value and risks of derivatives or exchange traded notes (ETNs) that reference certain cryptoassets,” the FCA said in a statement.