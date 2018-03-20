UK says RAF engineer dies in jet crash in Wales

(Reuters) - Britain’s Ministry of Defence said an engineer from the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows Aerobatics Team died when a Hawk jet crashed at RAF Valley in Anglesey, north Wales, on Tuesday.

Smoke rises after a Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, known as the Red Arrows, plane crashed in Valley, Anglesey, Wales, Britain March 20, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. Policing News Website Policehour/policehour.co.uk via REUTERS

The pilot of the aircraft survived and is receiving medical care, the ministry said in a tweet. bit.ly/2u9Oqee

Police and specialists will launch an investigation to establish what led up to and caused the crash, the police said in a statement. bit.ly/2IEMZYq

The Red Arrows are famous for their aerial displays at military and royal occasions, and the RAF describes them on their website as “ambassadors for the United Kingdom at home and overseas”.