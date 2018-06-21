PM May committed to Britain to being a leading military power: spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is committed to Britain remaining a leading military power, her spokeswoman said on Thursday, rejecting a report that she had questioned why Britain should remain a “tier one” military nation.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May emerges from 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We are a leading military power and the PM is committed to ensuring that remains the case,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

“We have the biggest defense budget in Europe and the second-biggest in NATO and we are committed to that.”

The Financial Times reported that at a meeting this week, May had asked her defense minister to justify Britain’s status as a “tier one” military power, sending shockwaves through the defense establishment just weeks before a major NATO summit.