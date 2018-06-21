FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 21, 2018 / 10:50 AM / in 2 hours

PM May committed to Britain to being a leading military power: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is committed to Britain remaining a leading military power, her spokeswoman said on Thursday, rejecting a report that she had questioned why Britain should remain a “tier one” military nation.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May emerges from 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We are a leading military power and the PM is committed to ensuring that remains the case,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

“We have the biggest defense budget in Europe and the second-biggest in NATO and we are committed to that.”

The Financial Times reported that at a meeting this week, May had asked her defense minister to justify Britain’s status as a “tier one” military power, sending shockwaves through the defense establishment just weeks before a major NATO summit.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.