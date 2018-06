NATO needs Britain's defense capability, says Stoltenberg

LONDON (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday the military alliance needed Britain’s defense capabilities after a news report said Prime Minister Theresa May had told her defense minister that he needed to rethink them.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) in the German Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

At a speech in London, Stoltenberg also said a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not contradict NATO policy.