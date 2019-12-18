Facebook, Google say will engage with UK regulator on advertising

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Facebook and Google said on Wednesday they would work with British government and CMA competition watchdog on digital advertising after the CMA said it could recommend strengthening regulation.

Facebook said: “We are fully committed to engaging in the consultation process around the CMA’s preliminary report.”

Ronan Harris, vice president of Google UK and Ireland, said: “We’ll continue to work constructively with the CMA and the government.”