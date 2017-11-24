Berkshire pub is Britain's most dog-friendly

LONDON (Reuters) - A French bulldog walks into a bar and orders a pint...

That’s no joke at the Fox and Hounds pub in southeast England, where Rodney the canine hops on to a stool to have a pint of bitter poured and set before him.

The “Fox and Hounds” in Theale, Berkshire has been named Britain’s most dog-friendly pub in 2017.

It’s not hard to see why.

Dogs are permitted to sit at the bar, where free treats are on offer, or they may use special dog beds. Suitable ice-cream and dog towels are also available.

“I truly believe that a dog is part of your family and we’re very family-oriented,” said pub owner Jane Tilsley.

“If you don’t have a dog, you could borrow Rodney, he’s fine,” she added.

(Click on bit.ly/2A9cD3t for Rodney's Facebook page)