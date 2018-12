Airport vehicles stand on the closed runway at Gatwick Airport after drones flying illegally over the airfield forced the closure of the airport, in Gatwick, Britain, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The British army is working with police to see if it can tackle the presence of drones at Gatwick Airport which have grounded flights for at least 15 hours.

“There are ongoing discussions with the police about any military capability that could be provided to assist with their operation,” a spokesman for Britain’s Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.