Gatwick airport to stay closed after another drone sighting

Passengers wait around in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport after drones flying illegally over the airfield forced the closure of the airport, in Gatwick, Britain, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Another drone has been seen near Gatwick in the past hour and there is still no time set for the airport to reopen, its chief operating officer said on Thursday.

“It is clearly our intention to get open again, but only when it is safe to do so,” Chris Woodroofe told the BBC.

“Currently, we have had within the last hour another drone sighting, and so at this stage we are not open and I cannot tell you what time we will open.”