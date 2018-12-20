UK government officials working on 'serious incident' at Gatwick

LONDON (Reuters) - British officials from across government are meeting to discuss how to bring an end to the “serious incident” at Gatwick Airport where the presence of several drones has grounded flights for at least 17 hours.

A spokesman for Theresa May said the prime minister was being regularly updated on the incident. The spokesman said the government meeting was designed to make sure that all resources were being used appropriately.

“The point of those meetings is to bring together all of the officials from all the relevant departments in one place to ensure that you have an accurate picture of events and make sure that all available resources are being deployed,” he said.