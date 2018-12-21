Military technology used at Gatwick to allow flights: UK minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Military technologies have been deployed by the British army to safeguard Gatwick as it reopens for flights after 36 hours of drone disruption, transport minister Chris Grayling said on Friday, even as the perpetrator remains at large.

“What’s happening on the ground is a mix of measures taken to give confidence that aircraft can be safe... Some of those are military capabilities,” Grayling told BBC television.

“The reality is that this technology is only just emerging... there certainly isn’t a straightforward commercial, off-the-shelf solution that automatically solves all problems.”