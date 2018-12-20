IATA urges action on 'rogue drones' after Gatwick chaos

BERLIN (Reuters) - Global airline body IATA called on Thursday for steps to reduce the risk of rogue drone operations including a registry of higher caliber drones, bigger fines, and jail sentences after flights were grounded at London’s Gatwick airport.

“We look forward to accelerating the cooperation between the industry, drone manufacturers and governments to reduce the risks of rogue drone operations,” IATA said in a statement.

Alongside tougher fines and prison for offenders, IATA called for greater education for operators and technological solutions to prevent drones entering restricted airspace.