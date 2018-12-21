Gatwick airport says flights have now resumed after drone check

Aeroplanes taxi before and after taking-off and landing at Gatwick Airport, after the airport reopened to flights following its forced closure because of drone activity, in Gatwick, Britain, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Flights at Britain’s second-biggest airport Gatwick have resumed after a brief suspension following unconfirmed reports of another drone sighting on Friday evening, an airport spokeswoman said.

“Flights have now resumed at Gatwick following a reported drone in the area,” she said.

“While we investigated, airfield movements were suspended. This was a precautionary measure as safety remains our main priority. The military measures we have in place at the airport have provided us with reassurance necessary that it is safe to re-open our airfield.”

Gatwick, south of London, was forced to close for 36 hours, this week, stranding more than 100,000 Christmas travelers, when a mystery saboteur used drones to play cat-and-mouse with police snipers.