FILE PHOTO: Britain's Security Minister, Ben Wallace, speaks at the International Security Expo, in London, Britain November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain’s security forces can deploy detection systems throughout the country to combat the threat of drones, security minister Ben Wallace said on Monday, after drones caused three days of disruption at London’s Gatwick airport last week.

"I can say that we are able to now deploy detection systems throughout the UK to combat this (drone) threat", Wallace said in a tweet bit.ly/2QQO72E.