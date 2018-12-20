World News
December 20, 2018 / 6:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK's Transport Secretary lifts night-flying restriction at other airports: Sky News

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - UK Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said he would temporarily lift night-flying restrictions at other airports in Britain, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Grayling said the move was to ease congestion caused by aircraft diverted from Gatwick Airport, according to a Sky News tweet.

Drones flying near London’s Gatwick airport grounded flights throughout Thursday, stranding thousands of Christmas travelers in what the government called a reckless attempt to cripple Britain’s second busiest airport.

Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

