A police vehicle stands on the closed runway at Gatwick Airport after drones flying illegally over the airfield forced the closure of the airport, in Gatwick, Britain, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - Britain’s Gatwick Airport will remain shut for the rest of the evening on Thursday after drone activity was reported “within the last hour”, the airport’s chief operating officer, Chris Woodroofe, was quoted as saying by the Press Association.